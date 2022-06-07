FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $516.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 618,970,150 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

