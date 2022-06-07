G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.43.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $190.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 860,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.