Gas (GAS) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.38 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.90 or 0.00009809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $29.33 million and $10.38 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 222.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00133696 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.40 or 0.01078423 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.02 or 0.00396344 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

