Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GECFF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gecina from €135.00 ($145.16) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$120.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

