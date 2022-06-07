Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Shares Up 9.1%

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Rating) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEGYF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Genel Energy from GBX 195 ($2.44) to GBX 185 ($2.32) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.22) to GBX 182 ($2.28) in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

