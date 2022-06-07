General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,156,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 162,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.63% of General Motors worth $536,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,547,788. General Motors has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.10.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

