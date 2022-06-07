GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $43.22. GitLab shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 73,454 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several brokerages recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.
About GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
