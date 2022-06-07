GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.84, but opened at $43.22. GitLab shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 73,454 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLB. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its position in GitLab by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,773,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $132,913,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 1,266,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.84.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

