Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 132.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the quarter. LGL Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X MLP ETF worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3,224.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000.

NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.54. 4,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,140. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average of $38.67.

