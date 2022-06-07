Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Shares Purchased by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,939,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,713,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,890,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after purchasing an additional 446,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,888,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,641,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 377,494 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PFFD traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 416,909 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59.

