Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Shares of GMED opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.12.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,347,295 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after acquiring an additional 145,689 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.