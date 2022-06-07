Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on July 13th

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Good Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of GOOD opened at GBX 252.74 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.50, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Good Energy Group has a 1 year low of GBX 218.90 ($2.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 398 ($4.99). The firm has a market cap of £42.49 million and a PE ratio of -12.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.62.

In other Good Energy Group news, insider Juliet Davenport sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.26), for a total value of £52,000 ($65,162.91).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.95) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

