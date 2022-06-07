GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Shares Gap Down to $9.06

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $8.71. GrafTech International shares last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 11,076 shares trading hands.
EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup cut shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.26.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.55%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in GrafTech International by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GrafTech International Company Profile (NYSE:EAF)
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
