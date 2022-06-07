Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,019,103 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust comprises 15.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC owned 23.05% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $213,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 942,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417,837 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,403,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 451,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,591. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

