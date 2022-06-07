Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.64% of Grifols worth $48,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 367.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 657.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.41. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRFS. StockNews.com began coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Grifols in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Grifols from €21.60 ($23.23) to €21.40 ($23.01) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

