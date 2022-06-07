GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is $0.04. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. GrowGeneration’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. GrowGeneration has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $309.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.00 and a beta of 2.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRWG. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 828.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in GrowGeneration by 2,866.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.