Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 48,135 shares.The stock last traded at $143.87 and had previously closed at $144.28.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAC shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

