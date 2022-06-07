Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $635.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) will report sales of $635.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.56 million and the highest estimate coming in at $636.00 million. Guess’ reported sales of $628.62 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Guess’ had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Guess’ from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Guess’ by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

GES traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.03. 902,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,771. Guess’ has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Guess’ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $175.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

