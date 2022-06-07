Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

GHLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Guild from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $10.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Guild had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 17.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Guild by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guild by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

