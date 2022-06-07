GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.53

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. GXChain has a market cap of $39.96 million and approximately $35,548.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000270 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000205 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,937,533 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.