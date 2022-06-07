Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $63.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares in the company, valued at $20,033,316.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $40.04. 636,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a current ratio of 18.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.73.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

