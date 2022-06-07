HC Wainwright Cuts Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Price Target to $6.00

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of EPZM stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 614.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Epizyme by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 144,711 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Epizyme by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

