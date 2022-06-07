Head to Head Comparison: Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Battalion Oil has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Battalion Oil and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Battalion Oil -28.17% 45.38% 2.89% Birchcliff Energy 40.32% 24.01% 13.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Battalion Oil and Birchcliff Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Battalion Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Battalion Oil.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.7% of Battalion Oil shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Battalion Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Battalion Oil and Birchcliff Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Battalion Oil $285.20 million 0.87 -$28.32 million ($5.41) -2.80 Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 3.48 $247.72 million $1.21 8.07

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Battalion Oil. Battalion Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Birchcliff Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Battalion Oil on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Battalion Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas. It also had estimated proved reserves of approximately 95.9 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 58.7 million barrels of crude oil, 16.3 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 125.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Halcón Resources Corporation and changed its name to Battalion Oil Corporation in January 2020. Battalion Oil Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

