HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827-837 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.17 million.HealthEquity also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.79.

HealthEquity stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 10,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -123.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

