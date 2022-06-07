HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.23-1.32 EPS.
HQY stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
