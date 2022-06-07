Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $105.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HEINY. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €120.00 ($129.03) to €125.00 ($134.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($102.15) to €98.00 ($105.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €64.00 ($68.82) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Heineken from €97.00 ($104.30) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Heineken stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.51. 36,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,856. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Heineken’s previous dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 1.17%.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

