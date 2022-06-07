Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of HLIO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. 768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,003. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,631,000 after acquiring an additional 46,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

