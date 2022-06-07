Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Down to $6.26

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.26, but opened at $6.00. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 14,231 shares changing hands.

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Get Hello Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($3.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.54). Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Hello Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hello Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 497,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 41,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,262,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.