Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.50

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 7682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.78.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -55.87%.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 412,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 197,249 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

