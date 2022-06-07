HempCoin Market Capitalization Tops $581,718.72 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 38% higher against the dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $581,718.72 and approximately $109.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,523.63 or 1.00037611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00029222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,394,191 coins and its circulating supply is 266,259,041 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

