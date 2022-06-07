Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $36.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $617,670.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,750. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

