Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $11.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of research firms have commented on HT. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,085. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

