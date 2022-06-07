Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives $11.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.
A number of research firms have commented on HT. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,085. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
