Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of HIBB opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hibbett will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HIBB. Benchmark cut their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

