Hiblocks Hits Market Capitalization of $9.18 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $9.18 million and approximately $95,985.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.92 or 0.01746814 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 87.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00117277 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.23 or 0.00429992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

