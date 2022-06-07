HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) were up 8.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 3,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 485,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56.

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 869.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 14.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.