Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.82

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.82 and last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.82) to GBX 2,100 ($26.32) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,677.00.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.