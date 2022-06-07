Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Holdings Boosted by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 111.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,946,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,385,000 after buying an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after buying an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,580,000 after purchasing an additional 731,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

HLT stock opened at $144.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.27.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,654 shares of company stock worth $1,812,369 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.