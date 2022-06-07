Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Down 4.1%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. Approximately 14,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,528,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $68,095,000. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $63,908,000. NewView HMS SPV Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $51,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

