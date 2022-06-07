Hive (HIVE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $66.94 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. Hive has a market capitalization of $254.01 million and approximately $66.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 11.6% against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000273 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001824 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 427,759,319 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

