Honest (HNST) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $18,974.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.00785038 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 266.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00082551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.92 or 0.00378740 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

