HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.03-$1.08 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 6,370,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,522,799. HP has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of HP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,503. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

