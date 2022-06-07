Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Insider Acquires A$721,948.21 in Stock

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 371,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$721,948.21 ($519,387.20).
The company has a quick ratio of 49.42, a current ratio of 49.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.07.
Humm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.