HUNT (HUNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $61.07 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $61.07 million and $21.52 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001853 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

