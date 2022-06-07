Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.86

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.86 and last traded at $61.59, with a volume of 975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

