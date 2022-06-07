Hush (HUSH) Trading 15.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Hush has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $880,992.02 and $194.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0735 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

