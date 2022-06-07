IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of IDT opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.11. IDT has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.87 million, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.23.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $337.06 million for the quarter.

In other IDT news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,858,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDT. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the third quarter valued at $83,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

