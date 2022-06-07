ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Up 7.6%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 95,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,672,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The company has a market cap of $882.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

