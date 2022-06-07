Inception Growth Acquisition Limited’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 7th (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Inception Growth Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, June 7th. Inception Growth Acquisition had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $90,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:IGTAU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. Inception Growth Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

