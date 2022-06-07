Insider Selling: Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) CEO Sells 10,206 Shares of Stock

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) CEO Richard Peters sold 10,206 shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $12,145.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,547.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yumanity Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Richard Peters sold 10,715 shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $19,822.75.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $1.99. 62,185,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.89. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Yumanity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.00). Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 798.73% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yumanity Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

About Yumanity Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. The company focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal lobar degeneration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.