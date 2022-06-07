Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 67.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

NYSE NSP opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 214.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 495.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

