Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.
Insperity has raised its dividend by an average of 67.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Insperity has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Insperity to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.
NYSE NSP opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $129.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29.
In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $727,012.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,950,549.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 214.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Insperity by 495.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NSP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insperity (NSP)
- Teladoc Health Stock is Pricing Right
- The Key Number That Explains Why CrowdStrike May Power Higher
- DoubleVerify Holding Stock attempts a Double Bottom
- Two Consumer Staples With Bright Outlook For Dark Times
- 3 Precious Metals ETFs to Play the Commodities Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.