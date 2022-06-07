IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Announces GBX 3.20 Dividend

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 296 ($3.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £980.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 368.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 451. IntegraFin has a one year low of GBX 281 ($3.52) and a one year high of GBX 610.50 ($7.65).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.39) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of IntegraFin from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 480 ($6.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.27) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other IntegraFin news, insider Rita Dhut purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £43,800 ($54,887.22). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,079 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,379.

IntegraFin Company Profile (Get Rating)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.